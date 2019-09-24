Sen. Elizabeth Warren has risen to the top of the 2020 Democratic presidential pack in the early state of New Hampshire with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden close behind, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday.

Ms. Warren of Massachusetts was the top choice of 27% of New Hampshire Democrats and unaffiliated voters likely to vote in the first-in-the-nation primary, followed by Mr. Biden at 25%, according to the poll.

That marked a 19-point increase in support for Ms. Warren and an 11-point drop for Mr. Biden compared to a Monmouth survey from May.

“Warren continues to look stronger with every new poll. She seems to be picking up support across the spectrum with gains coming at the expense of both Biden and Sanders,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who easily won the New Hampshire primary in 2016, was next at 12% in the new poll — a 6-point decline since May.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was next at 10%.

After that, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was at 3%, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, Rep Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were all at 2%.

The survey of 401 New Hampshire voters likely to vote in the February 2020 Democratic primary was taken from Sept. 17-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

