UNITED NATIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron says the conditions have been created for a “rapid restart of negotiations” between the United States and Iran on its nuclear program and regional security.

Macron spoke after meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Macron told reporters Tuesday night that meetings this week had laid the groundwork for the negotiations to start again. He said it would now be up to the U.S. and Iran to “seize on those conditions.”

He said that a meeting in person this week between Trump and Rouhani would be both “useful and desirable.” France had tried to arrange such a meeting, but one now looks less and less likely this week.

The U.S. pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year.

