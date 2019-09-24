House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that his committee could have testimony from the whistleblower at the center of the latest allegations against President Trump as soon as this week.

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so.



We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

The whistleblower compliant is reportedly tied to allegations that Mr. Trump attempted to use military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of 2020 front-runner Joe Biden.

The president has denied that he pressured Ukraine, and announced Tuesday he would release a transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

