House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that his committee could have testimony from the whistleblower at the center of the latest allegations against President Trump as soon as this week.
The whistleblower compliant is reportedly tied to allegations that Mr. Trump attempted to use military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of 2020 front-runner Joe Biden.
The president has denied that he pressured Ukraine, and announced Tuesday he would release a transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters