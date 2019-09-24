The morality and effectiveness of politicians has emerged as a worldwide concern according to a massive Ipsos global poll conducted in 22 countries, and gauging the reliability of 18 common professions.

“Politicians are the least trusted group globally,” the meticulous research reports. “In all countries polled, politicians are seen as the most untrustworthy profession — globally, two-thirds of the public (67%) consider politicians generally to be untrustworthy,” the research said.

“They spent a bunch of money on a worldwide poll to find that out?” notes one informed source.

Moving right along, only 2% of the world’s population say politicians are “very trustworthy” according to Ipsos which asked respondents to rank their sentiments on a scale of 1-5, from “very trustworthy” to “very untrustworthy.”

It is of note that only 5% deem journalists to be very trustworthy; 6% said the same of TV news anchors.

Scientists are the most trusted by the planet’s general population, followed by doctors, teachers and the military.

“Members of the armed forces are the fourth most trustworthy profession overall, seen as trustworthy by 43% overall. Perceptions of the trustworthiness of servicemen and women are highest in China (72%), India (70%) and the U.S. (60%), while they are particularly low in Germany (24%) and South Korea (18%),” the poll analysis says. “Trust in the police — overall the fifth-most trusted profession at 38% — ranges widely from 80% in China to 11% in Mexico.”

In all, 9 of 22 countries in the index have positive scores. This means that most of the professions listed have net positive scores and more people consider them to be trustworthy than not. The remaining 13 countries have negative scores, which indicates higher levels of distrust. See more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

THE COST OF IMPEACHMENT OBSESSION

OK, Democrats. Go ahead and try. But it’ll cost you.

“For the past three years, the socialist Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching the president and backfilling in the reason after the fact. They have become so radicalized by their hatred of President Trump that they are willing to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis based on secondhand gossip,” advises Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, National Republican Congressional Committee chairman.

“Democrats have lost their sanity and any remaining credibility with the American people. Make no mistake about it: backing impeachment will cost the Democrats their majority in 2020,” he declares.

The BAND-AID OF IMPEACHMENT

The appeal of one topic has worn thin. Buckle up, though. It’s going to get serious now.

“For the love of God, Democrats, stop telling us how seriously you’re thinking about impeaching the president, and just do it or drop the issue; how Trump’s accusations about Hunter Biden help Joe Biden in the Democratic primary; why some people can’t perceive irony; and straw-gate. Go Ahead, Democrats. Rip off the Band-Aid of Impeachment. Get it over with,” writes National Review columnist Jim Geraghty.

“The conventional wisdom is that an impeachment effort would probably strengthen Trump’s reelection odds. But Democrats might also wonder if their constant talk of impeachment but continued refusal to go through with it adds to the perception that nothing the president has done is out of the ordinary or all that bad,” Mr. Geraghty notes.

A 2020 VICTORY IN THE MAKING

Columnist Andrew Malcolm is pondering the chances of a win for President Trump on Election Day, 2020 — now 58 weeks off.

“Fact is, most presidents seeking reelection get it — only four elected presidents seeking second terms have lost since 1900. At 73, Trump seems unlikely to change his behavior, especially since he firmly believes his unpredictability is one of his strongest suits,” writes Mr. Malcolm in an essay for McClatchy News.

“To be kind, Trump’s behavior is unorthodox. Which is precisely why just enough 2016 frustrated voters in just the right places chose the unlikely man whose campaign actions, tactics and words augured a stark contrast to the more decorous style and behavior of traditional White House residents,” says the columnist, who cites a statistical reality.

“Despite all the tumult, Trump’s 37% reelect approval in the first midterm year is essentially identical at the identical time to those who said Bill Clinton and Barack Obama deserved a second term. As you may recall, both men succeeded,” he writes.

BORDERLINE INSANITY

One gathering addresses the border crisis with unblinking candor. The Federation for American Immigration Reform’s annual “Hold Their Feet to the Fire” event gets underway Wednesday in the nation’s capital featuring 70 national talk radio hosts broadcasting live from D.C. over the next 48 hours. In addition, numerous lawmakers and 191 U.S. sheriffs will also have a say at the two-day event.

“Lax enforcement, asylum abuse, obstructionist partisan positions, and hostile courts have created chaos at our southern border. This ongoing crisis is the reason radio hosts, sheriffs, and others will discuss, debate, sort truth from fiction, hear first-hand accounts and consider reasonable solutions,” the organizers advise. “At a minimum, barriers have to be built, asylum loopholes closed, more resources brought to bear, and the rule of law enforced. Most importantly, Americans — and those who protect Americans — will be heard.”

Find the host organization at Fairus.org.

POLL DU JOUR

• 60% of the world population rate scientists as “trustworthy” or “very trustworthy”; 56% say the same of doctors, 52% of teachers and 43% of armed forces personnel.

• 38% rate the police as trustworthy or very trustworthy; 37% say the same of “ordinary people,” 32% of judges and 25% of lawyers.

• 24% say the same of TV news anchors; 23% say the same of pollsters, 23% of civil servants and 22% of business leaders.

• 21% say the same of journalists; 21% of clergy, 12% of government officials and 9% of “politicians generally.”

Source: An IPSOS Global Index poll of 19,587 adults in 23 countries conducted throughout October 2018 and released Tuesday.

