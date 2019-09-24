Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a double-digit lead in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has moved into second place, according to a poll released on Monday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 32% of potential Democratic primary voters, followed by Ms. Warren of Massachusetts at 20% and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 19%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Ms. Warren gained 2 points of support compared to last week, and Mr. Sanders lost a point.

Support for Mr. Biden held steady, even amid renewed attention on his actions as vice president when he urged Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor who had reportedly been eyeing an energy company where his son was on the board at the time.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was next at 6%; followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 5%; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% apiece; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 2%.

The survey of 17,377 registered voters who said they may vote in a Democratic primary or caucus was taken from Sept. 16-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

