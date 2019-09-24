Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden recently refused to make the case for his own campaign when confronted with stats on Iowa’s strong economy.

The 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner told a local ABC affiliate that he would not provide a rationale for Hawkeye State voters to switch from “red” to “blue” in a head-to-head match-up with President Trump.

Mr. Biden’s decision came during an interview with WQAD News 8 reporter Denise Hnytka.

“The unemployment rate is 2.5%,” she said Sept. 20. “People say they are employed in Iowa, and their small businesses are growing.”

“They were employed before he got elected,” Mr. Biden responded.

Ms. Hnytka also noted a 10-point margin of victory for Mr. Trump in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“Why should people want to make a change, though?” the reporter asked.

“Well, that’s up to them to decide,” Mr. Biden said.

“Well, make your case,” Ms. Hnytka responded.

“I’m not going to,” Mr. Biden said.

Andrew Clark, the Rapid Response director for Mr. Trump’s campaign, mocked the exchange on Monday as the clip spread on social media.

“File this in the ‘why is Biden even running for president?’ drawer,” he joked.

