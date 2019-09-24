ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The judge in the case of the man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of five people at a Maryland newspaper says 300 potential jurors are coming to the court this week in a preliminary step ahead of next month’s jury selection.

Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken outlined plans Tuesday at a hearing in the case of Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shootings. A plea of not criminally responsible is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

Ripken says she’ll review questions by prosecutors and defense attorneys and create a preliminary questionnaire for potential jurors coming Friday.

Jury selection is set to begin Oct. 30, and continue another two days, with 100 potential jurors appearing each day.

