Laura Ingraham mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg Monday by comparing her to the homicidal child cult in Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn.”

“The implication is, of course, that to ensure the future, everyone must sign on to these globalist solutions,” Ms. Ingraham said on her Fox News show. “Cede control of our economy, our way of life, our way of transport, how many children you want to have. And if we don’t go along, we will be punished by our own children.”

The show then cut to Ms. Thunberg’s United Nations speech Monday, telling the room: “Young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all the future generations are upon you. And if you choose to say less, I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. The world is waking up. And change is coming whether you like it or not.”

When back on camera, Ms. Ingraham asked, “Does anyone else find that chilling?”

Ms. Ingraham then played a clip from the 1984 version of “Children of the Corn” where the murder cult leader says “a test is at hand. The final test.”

“I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel, Children of the Climate,” Ms. Ingraham said. “Now the left, if they ever get in power, will simply use the excuse of climate change to reward their friends and punish their enemies.”

Hours before her monologue, Fox News apologized after a guest on their show called Ms. Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child.”

During a segment on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum, The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles blasted Ms. Thunberg, who has autism, and accused the “international left and her parents” of “exploiting” her.

“The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful - we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers,” Fox News said, according to Mediaite.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.