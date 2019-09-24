INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has convicted an Indianapolis man in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.

Marion County Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner convicted 28-year-old Darrin Banks of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon on the second day of his bench trial.

Banks and 30-year-old Brian Palmer were charged with murder in the March 29, 2018, shooting that killed Malaysia Robson and wounded her aunt.

Authorities allege in court documents that the men fired about 20 shots from a vehicle at a house when the victims and 10 other people were inside.

Police say the shooting followed a dispute that started on social media.

A sentencing hearing for Banks is scheduled for Oct. 9

Palmer faces a jury trial in November.

