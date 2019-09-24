Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday House Democrats have allowed the “far left socialist ideology” championed by some freshman lawmakers to become mainstream doctrine in their party.

The Kentucky Republican bashed the Democrats’ calls for Medicare for All, saying the Senate won’t allow the health care industry to be nationalized, which he said would hamper the ability to find cures and save lives.

He said the socialist ideas pushed in the House would be shut down by his chamber, recalling the vote on the Green New Deal which had no backing in the Senate, failing 57-0.

“Here in the real world outside the college campus atmosphere that seems to characterize House Democrats, the Senate voted it down,” he said. “We won’t let Democrats take us down the path of embracing the socialist concept.”

His comments come after the House unveiled its flagship drug pricing plan last week that would allow the government to negotiate prices for some of the most expensive drugs on the market.

