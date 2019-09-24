SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Thousands of people in Utah will be able to clear their old criminal records after a mass reduction of criminal charges by the top prosecutor in its largest county, a step that’s among the first of its kind in the country.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Tuesday he’s filing to reduce drug-related charges for more than 12,000 people. Gill says the move makes most of them eligible to expunge their records, which otherwise make it harder to get jobs, housing and education.

It comes amid a wave of criminal-justice reform in the U.S. Miriam Krinsky with the group Fair and Just Prosecution says Salt Lake County’s effort goes further than many others by taking on a wide range of drug-related convictions, some dating back two decades.

