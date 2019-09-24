The Republican National Committee paid the law firm representing former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski more than $160,000 the month before his House Judiciary Committee testimony.

The RNC paid the office of Mintz Levin for “legal and compliance services” to the tune of $166,390, according to its financial records.

One of the firm’s top attorneys, Peter Chavkin, is representing the former campaign manager. Mr. Chavkin accompanied Mr. Lewandowski to the House Judiciary hearing in mid-September, where he seemed to dodge many questions regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and refused to discuss anything that wasn’t in the report.

According to CNBC, Mr. Chavkin, Mr. Lewandowski and the RNC all did not return requests for comment.

It is unknown whether these payments had anything to do with Mr. Lewandowski’s legal services.

The RNC also reported paying the law firm Raskin & Raskin, Trump’s legal defense team, $15,000 and paying $125,000 to the Wiley Rein firm, which has been linked to a fund that helps recoup legal costs for those embroiled in the Mueller investigation.

Mr. Lewandowski was named by Mr. Mueller as one of Mr. Trump’s closest advisers. When challenged during the House Judiciary hearing about making false statements to the media, Mr. Lewandowski said: “I have no obligation to be honest to the media. They’re just as dishonest as anybody else.”

