Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who has been a personal lawyer for President Trump, said the State Department tapped him as part of a fact-finding mission with Ukrainian leaders.

“They did. The State Department called me and said would I take a call from Mr. [Andriy] Yermak, who’s No. 2 or 3 to the president-elect, now the president,” Mr. Giuliani said Monday evening on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“I talked to him. He gave me enormously important facts. I conveyed them all to the State Department, unlike the media lies, fake news — I wasn’t operating on my own,” he said. “I was operating at the request of the State Department.”

He said former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was engaged in “shocking” corruption.

“Spiro Agnew got thrown out of office for $10,000. This guy was collecting millions and billions,” he said.

Mr. Giuliani is raising questions about an estimated $3 million that Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son, pocketed for serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

In his book, “Secret Empires,” author Peter Schweitzer also wrote about a trip Mr. Biden and Hunter Biden made to China in 2013, which preceded a $1 billion deal Hunter Biden’s firm struck with a Chinese bank that later expanded to $1.5 billion.

Mr. Biden, the current front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has denied wrongdoing and said he didn’t talk business with his son.

