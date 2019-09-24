The Senate approved a resolution Tuesday demanding the intelligence community turn over a whistleblower complaint against President Trump that has roiled Capitol Hill over the last week.

The measure cleared with the support of both Democratic and Republican leaders — though they had very different takes on what they were doing.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Democrats’ leader, said they were striking a blow for transparency. GOP leader Mitch McConnell said the intelligence committee was already probing the matter and the vote was a “made-for-TV” stunt, but said he wouldn’t object to the demand for more details.

“I agree the director of national intelligence should make additional information available,” Mr. McConnell said.

The complaint reportedly alleges that Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate political opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden. The Washington Post reported this week that Mr. Trump halted foreign assistance money to Ukraine while ramping up pressure.

Mr. McConnell said those are just allegations and called the rush to judgment “reckless.”

Democrats, though, say Mr. Trump’s behavior could be grounds for impeachment — and the House has moved closer to voting to launch an inquiry.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday said he had approved release of a transcript of a conversation with Ukraine’s president, which Congress had sought.

But Mr. Schumer said that’s not enough.

He said Congress needs to see the original whistleblower complaint, which he said should have been shared with Congress weeks ago under transparency laws.

Mr. Schumer’s resolution was approved unanimously, meaning no senator objected.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced his chamber will vote on a similar resolution Wednesday.

“This is not a partisan matter, it’s about the integrity of our democracy, respect for the rule of law and defending our Constitution,” Mr. Hoyer said.

