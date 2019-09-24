UNITED NATIONS — Japan’s prime minister wants to meet the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

Shinzo Abe says he’s “determined to meet Kim Jong Un myself face to face, without attaching any conditions.”

He says he wants Japan to normalize relations with North Korea “as well as settling the unfortunate past.”

Japan and North Korea are uneasy neighbors. Japan colonized Korea in the years before war split it into two nations, and numerous issues from Japan’s close relationship to the United States to the abductions of Japanese citizens over many years have kept relations tense.

Abe says he supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach “by which two leaders talk candidly with each other and try to talk about the issues at hand and see a bright future ahead.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.