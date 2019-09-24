ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota college student accused of calling in a series of phony bomb threats targeting buildings where he was supposed to be attending class has been charged in federal court.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 20-year-old Ray Persaud, of Blaine, called in bomb threats to St. Thomas on three separate occasions, which resulted in numerous buildings to be evacuated and in one case the entire St. Paul campus to be shut down. He faces one felony count.

Investigators traced the first two calls to an app that allows users to have multiple telephone numbers. The complaint says the third call was tracked to Persaud’s home address in Blaine.

A statement on the school’s website says Persaud is a third-year undergraduate student. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.