The White House said Tuesday that House Democrats, with their drive to impeach President Trump, have “destroyed” hope of progress on vital legislation.

In a written statement, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Americans deserve lawmakers who focus on public safety and the economy, although productive efforts may be out of reach heading into 2020.

“In a far departure from all of the work and results of this president, House Democrats have destroyed any chances of legislative progress for the people of this country by continuing to focus all their energy on partisan political attacks,” said Ms. Grisham, hours after House Speaker Pelosi Nancy Pelosi announced that her side is launching an official impeachment inquiry.

“Their attacks on the president and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their constitutional duty,” she said. “The Trump administration will continue to be vigorous in laying out the facts and standing up for the many forgotten men and women who elected him.”

The statement signals it may be much harder to reach agreement on a series of pivotal issues.

Lawmakers had been debating the best way to address gun violence in the wake of mass shootings.

Also, Mr. Trump had been pushing Congress to approve his rewrite of the 1990s-era North American trade agreement. Democrats had reservations about the deal, and renewed acrimony will put approval in further doubt.

