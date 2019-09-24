VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the investigation into a May 31 mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Authorities say a Virginia Beach city worker who opened fire on his co-workers in May had spent the hours prior to the massacre sending routine work-related emails and going on ordinary project site visits.

Police said DeWayne Craddock killed 12 people on May 31, hours after submitting his resignation as an engineer in the city’s public utilities department. The 40-year-old Craddock later died in a gun battle with police.

Deputy Police Chief Patrick Gallagher told the City Council on Tuesday night that Craddock cited “personal reasons” for his resignation. He says Craddock then sent multiple work-related emails and drove with two co-workers to conduct routine inspections before returning to the municipal building.

Gallagher says Craddock sent his last email about five minutes before he began shooting.

Investigators are still working to find a motive.

___

6:45 p.m.

Police say they still have not determined why a Virginia Beach city worker opened fire on his co-workers, killing 12 people in a May 31 mass shooting.

The findings were released Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.

Police said DeWayne Craddock opened fire hours after submitting his resignation as an engineer in the city’s public utilities department. The 40-year-old Craddock died in a gun battle with police.

Deputy Police Chief Patrick Gallagher says investigators are still working to find a motive for why Craddock opened fire.

He says there were no documented instances of Craddock being threatening in the workplace prior to the massacre.

A security firm hired by the city is continuing to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.