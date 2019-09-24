President Trump’s reelection campaign is raising money off House Democrats’ impeachment push by inviting supporters to join an “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force.”

The soliciting email said Democrats “know they have no chance of winning in 2020, so now they are crying, ‘Impeachment!’”

The campaign asked for a $5 donation before House Democrats enter a scheduled 4 p.m. meeting to discuss moving forward on impeachment.

The donation will earn Trump supporters a spot in the campaign’s Impeachment Defense Task Force.

“We won’t stand for this any longer, and neither should YOU. Which is why President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,” the email said. “This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House.”

The rush to impeachment gained steam amid allegations Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to open an investigation into possible corruption involving former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Trump has insisted that he did nothing wrong.

