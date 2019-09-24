President Trump blasted Iran’s “bloodlust,” defended his trade war with China and offered a full-throated defense of national sovereignty in a somber speech to global leaders Tuesday, saying the free world must embrace its “national foundations” and safeguard its own people and interests.

“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots,” he told the U.N. General Assembly in a speech with dark overtones and no applause lines.

Mr. Trump returned to this theme repeatedly, telling nations to cherish their cultures, resist unfair trade and call out sponsors of terror, singling out Iran as cautionary tale of what happens when a “ruling class abandons its people.”

He told China to stop gaming the World Trade Organization, accused “open-border” activists of pursuing “cruel and evil” policies that undermine human dignity and told European nations not to extend a financial lifeline to Tehran, saying the U.S. will turn the economic screws on Iran until its changes its behavior.

“The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation and mutual gain with all,” Mr. Trump said. “But I will never fail to defend America’s interests.”

He reminded assembled leaders that he poured more than $1 trillion into the military to maintain the U.S.’s status as the most powerful nation in the world.

“Hopefully it will never have to use this power,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump called on nations to follow his lead by paying their “fair share” to mutual defense. He also urged them to resist socialism, echoing his leading 2020 campaign attack against Democratic foes, and urged nations to protect the rights of its gay citizens.

He defended religious liberty for all, and urged social media companies not to silence its users, citing the right to free speech.

And, evoking a signature priority, he asserted each nation’s right to fair and reciprocal trade rules.

“For decades, the international trading system has been easily exploited by nations acting in bad faith. As jobs were outsourced, a small handful grew wealthy at the expense of the middle class,” Mr. Trump said.

He called on Congress to pass his rewrite of the 1990s-era North American trade deal, touted a pending deal with Japan and ambitions in the U.K., which is figuring out how to leave the European Union.

But he singled out China above all, saying its communist government has taken advantage of the WTO to the determent of others.

“The second-largest economy of the world should not be able to declared itself a developing country in order to game the system,” Mr. Trump said.

It was Mr. Trump’s third address to the U.N.

Last year, he drew mocking — and unexpected — laughter in declaring that “in less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Mr. Trump put North Korea on notice during his first address, in 2017, threatening to “totally destroy” the country if the U.S. was forced to defend itself or its allies from Kim Jong-un’s “suicide mission.” He also underscored his “America First” philosophy, while encouraging nations to pursue their own interests.

Mr. Trump’s focus on national sovereignty coursed through Tuesday’s speech.

“If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And you want peace, love your nation,” he said. “Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first.”

Mr. Trump said that view extends, in particular, to safeguarding borders. He called out pro-migrant critics in unusually harsh terms, saying they’ve wrapped themselves in the cloak of “social justice” to the determent of overwhelmed citizens who are unable to sustain the inflow, while bolstering unlawful traffickers who impose cruel conditions on migrants.

“When you undermine border security you are undermining human rights and human dignity,” Mr. Trump said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.