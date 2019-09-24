The Trump administration reportedly has dropped its objection to Congressional Democrats getting testimony from the whistleblower whose leak started the Ukraine phone-call issue.

According to a New York Times report Tuesday evening, Intelligence community lawyers told the not-yet-named person via a letter on Monday that it was working through the issues with an eye to allowing testimony to go forward.

“Such a meeting would allow the whistle-blower to share at least some details of the complaint he filed … even if the actual document is not handed over to Congress,” the Times wrote.

For a few days after the first reports surfaced that President Trump had tried to use U.S. aid to strong-arm the Ukrainian president into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter, the administration had said it would neither turn over the whistleblower’s complaint to the Director of National Intelligence nor cooperate with any probe, arguing that the president prerogatives to conduct foreign policy and speak frankly to world leaders.

But political pressure meant “the administration began the process of reversing that decision” Monday, the Times reported.

