President Trump on Wednesday previewed his attacks on Democrats pursuing impeachment, saying they’re incapable of doing anything productive and heading down a path on Ukraine that evokes the Russian-meddling saga.

“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump weighed in from New York City, where he is scheduled to meet with key leaders to discuss the crisis in Venezuela and an emerging trade deal with Japan at the United Nations General Assembly.

His administration is set to release a transcript Wednesday of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House Democrats considering impeachment are reviewing the call and seeking information on a whistleblower complaint to figure out if Mr. Trump used $250 million in military aid to try and get Mr. Zelensky to provide dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr. Biden is a front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Trump says he’s done nothing wrong and that Democrats, fearful of losing another election, are seeking a side route to his political demise.

The White House late Tuesday said the legislative progress on key priorities has been “destroyed” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to pursue impeachment.

