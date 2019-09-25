NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors are joining President Donald Trump in asking a federal judge in New York to temporarily block a state court grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns.

They say Trump has raised “weighty constitutional issues” in trying to stop the subpoena and they want to review them and decide whether to join the fight.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says Trump’s challenge doesn’t belong in federal court and he’s asked a judge to reject it.

The president’s lawyers say Vance is “charging down this blatantly unconstitutional path” by demanding the records from the president’s longtime accountant. They say Vance is subjecting Trump to a criminal probe even though he cannot be criminally charged while president.

Judge Victor Marrero is set to hear arguments early Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.