UNITED NATIONS (AP) - After two years in the spotlight at the U.N. General Assembly, North Korea this year is mostly an afterthought.

The nation warranted only a single, rehashed sentence in U.S. President Donald Trump’s address and has been largely overshadowed by other standoffs and scandals.

The North, for its part, is reportedly sending only an ambassador, not its foreign minister, to take the General Assembly stage well after most world leaders have left.

The low-key approach by Washington and Pyongyang at the U.N. may reflect a diplomatic waiting game as the two sides jockey for position ahead of any resumed talks.

Some analysts say lower-level nuclear talks could start soon, and say the low-key approach at the U.N. is because the countries are trying to keep the window open for diplomacy.

