House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the transcript of President Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president confirms Democrats’ concern about the incident.

“I respect the responsibility of the President to engage with foreign leaders as part of his job. It is not part of his job to use taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign,” the top-ranking House Democrat said in a statement.

Mrs. Pelosi also slammed the Justice Department for “acting in a rogue fashion” to support Mr. Trump, arguing it proved her case to start an impeachment inquiry.

Earlier Wednesday morning, one of her top lieutenants, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, said the transcripts are a boon to the Democrats’ case.

“That is textbook abuse of power and the transcripts have become exhibit A in that regard,” Mr. Jeffries told reporters.

The transcript released by the White House Wednesday morning shows Mr. Trump did bring up Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter, but he did not use military aid as leverage.

Mr. Trump is accused of threatening to withhold foreign aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Hunter Biden’s deal with a Ukrainian gas company.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry based on the call. Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.