NEW YORK — Iran’s president described U.S. government officials as “criminals” at the U.N. General Assembly here Wednesday, asserting that Tehran will “never negotiate” with Washington unless the Trump administration pulls back the economic sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic republic over the past year.

In a tempered but indignant speech before the annual gathering of world leaders, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lambasted the Trump administration, claiming it “failed to honor the commitment” that the former Obama administration made to the 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

Mr. Rouhani decried President Trump’s withdrawal last year from the accord — a move Trump administration officials say was necessary on claims the deal wasn’t working to halt Iran’s nuclear program and had failed to address other Iranian provocations, including Tehran’s ballistic missile activities that violate U.N. resolutions, as well as its support for militant proxies around the Middle East.

While Mr. Trump has said the goal of ramped-up U.S. sanctions against Iran is to pressure Tehran into new and wider-reaching negotiation with Washington, Mr. Rouhani said Wednesday that such a negotiation simply won’t happen as long as new American sanctions remain in place on Tehran.

“Our response to any negotiation under sanctions is negative,” he said. “The government and people of Iran have remained steadfast against the harshest sanctions in the past one and half years and will never negotiate with an enemy that seeks to make Iran surrender with a weapon of poverty, pressure and sanctions.”

The Iranian president did, however, suggest the door could be open to future talks if the Trump administration is willing to return to the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, which had eased sanctions against Tehran in exchange for limits to its nuclear program.

“The only way for talks to begin is to return to commitments and compliance” with the original deal, Mr. Rouhani said. “Stop the sanctions so as to open the way for the start of negotiations.”

“If you are satisfied with the minimums, we will also convince ourselves with the minimums,” he said, asserting that the nuclear deal “was a minimum for you and for us.”

“However, if you require more, you should also give and pay more,” Mr. Rouhani added.

Despite claims by the United States and several of its allies that Iran is a purveyor of terrorist movements bent on fomenting religious and other unrest in the Middle East, Mr. Rouhani claimed that “we Iranians have been the pioneers of freedom-seeking movements in the region.”

“While seeking peace and progress for our nation as well as our neighbors, we have never surrendered to foreign aggression and imposition,” he said. “We cannot believe the invitation to negotiation of people who claim to have applied the harshest sanctions of history against the dignity and prosperity of our nation.”

“How someone can believe that the silent killing of a great nation and pressure on the life of 83 million Iranians, particularly women and children, are welcomed by American government officials who pride themselves on such pressures and exploit sanctions in an addictive manner against a spectrum of countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, China and Russia,” the Iranian president said. “The Iranian nation will never ever forget and forgive these crimes and these criminals.”

