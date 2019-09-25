Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee, said Tuesday she is now “in favor” of impeaching her former opponent, President Trump.

“I’m in favor of impeachment. I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it,” Mrs. Clinton said to People Magazine. “The man who is there right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.”

“This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend [Russian President Vladimir] Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump Tuesday after a whistleblower alleged that Mr. Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to get the country to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a Democratic presidential front-runner, and his son Hunter Biden.

Mr. Trump denied the accusation, saying the two events weren’t related, and he temporarily withheld the aid so that other countries would pay their fair share.

The president said he will release a full, unredacted transcript Wednesday of his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

