The House overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Wednesday that rebuked President Trump for delaying the release of the whistleblower complaint that spurred a new impeachment effort.

The vote occurred shortly after House intelligence committee members got their first look at a classified version of the Aug. 12 complaint. But the House nevertheless voted 421-0 to sternly reprimand the White House for its “highly inappropriate efforts” to discredit the complaint.

The whistleblower alleges that Mr. Trump pressured the Ukraine president during a July 25 phone call to investigate corruption in the country involving former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter.

Mr. Biden is a top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. Democrats contend that the call was an abuse of Oval Office power for Mr. Trump’s personal political gain.

Mr. Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the call was not inappropriate.

The resolution was supported by 231 Democrats and 189 Republicans. Republican Reps. Louis Gohmert of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted present.

It was the first bipartisan action against the White House since the whistleblower allegations rocked Washington and reinvigorated the Democrats’ pursuit of impeachment of Mr. Trump.

Reaction to the complaint from House intelligence committee members split along party lines. Democrats said it made Mr. Trump look worse. Republicans said it didn’t move the needle in the impeachment quest.

The White House on Wednesday also released a transcript of the July 25 call.

The document showed that Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky for an investigation of Mr. Biden. But it did not show Mr. Trump threatening to withhold U.S. aid unless Ukraine comply, as was alleged by a whistleblower and prompted the new push for impeachment.

The Justice Department said it had already investigated Mr. Trump’s Ukraine call and cleared the president of wrongdoing.

The whistleblower saga will be further dissected Thursday when acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies publicly before the House intelligence committee and then answers questions at a classified meeting of the Senate intelligence committee.

