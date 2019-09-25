BALTIMORE (AP) - A man who attorneys say was beaten and left with a traumatic brain injury inside a now-shuttered jail has won his lawsuit against the state of Maryland.

News outlets report a Baltimore jury awarded Daquan Wallace $25 million on Tuesday. His attorney Cary Hansel says he will contest the $200,000 limit on tort claims against the state. Office of Attorney General spokeswoman Raquel Coombs says the state is reviewing the decision.

The lawsuit says at least three correctional officers allowed gang members to attack Wallace while he was a detainee at the Baltimore City Detention Center in 2014. Hansel says Wallace now uses a wheelchair and cannot talk.

In 2013, state and federal officials said gang members had effectively taken control of jail. Gov. Larry Hogan closed it in 2015.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.