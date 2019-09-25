WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old man rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle and attacked a police dog as he attempted to flee.

The Palm Beach Post reports Danlee Russell was arrested Sept. 19 on multiple charges, including grand theft auto and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He remains in jail with a $100,000 bond.

An arrest report says an officer noticed that a stolen black Dodge Charger was stopped in the road. When the driver spotted the officer, he sped away.

The officer pursued for several blocks before Russell crashed into the patrol car. Russell ran but a K-9 found him in a canal. The arrest report says he pulled the dog into the water and attacked it.

A lawyer for Russell isn’t listed on jail records.

