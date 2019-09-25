PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss perjury charges against a longtime consultant and operator of a famous Rhode Island strip club.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday prosecutors are seeking dismissal because 84-year-old Gaythorne “Poochie” Angell, Jr. had successfully completed a six-month pretrial diversion program.

Angell was indicted for perjury in 2016 because prosecutors said he lied during grand jury testimony when asked whether the Foxy Lady strip club in Providence had ever made protection payments to the mob.

Angell testified in 2011 that the club never made payments, he never directed payments, and that he didn’t know about any payments.

Eight people were ultimately charged for their roles in extorting money from Rhode Island strip clubs.

