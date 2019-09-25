Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday said House Democrats’ formalizing their impeachment inquiry isn’t going to throw a wrench into GOP plans going forward.

“No, because the president’s going to focus on the policy — he gets to run on a record of wages up, jobs coming back, lowest unemployment for the African-American, Hispanic communities and Asian communities,” Ms. McDaniel said on Fox Business Network.

“He has a record — he’s getting things done, and Democrats have been obstruct and resist for close to four years,” she said. “And I think voters want to see people work for them in Washington — not just try and negate the results of an election.”

After long resisting calls from within her caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that the House would formally open an investigation that could ultimately lead to impeachment.

Mrs. Pelosi accused the president of betraying his oath of office, with the tipping point coming after Mr. Trump indicated this week that he did discuss the Democratic presidential front-runner, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and Mr. Biden’s son with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats suspect that Mr. Trump withheld military aid to the country to try to pressure Mr. Zelensky into investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, though Mr. Trump has denied that he exerted undue influence.

