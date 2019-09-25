Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani on Wednesday said he has been read a transcript of a July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has helped prod House Democrats to formally open an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump.

“When you read the conversation, there’s … no mention of military aid. There’s no quid pro quo,” Mr. Giuliani, who has been one of Mr. Trump’s personal lawyers, said on “Fox & Friends.” “Let’s say, it was read to me.”

Asked if the whole thing was read to him, Mr. Giuliani said: “I hope.”

“If the president hadn’t discussed the subjects he discussed with the president of the Ukraine, he’d be a president like Obama who closed his eyes to corruption,” he said.

Asked if the president brought up former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on the call, Mr. Giuliani said: “Maybe he didn’t bring it up. Could be possible the president of Ukraine brought it up.”

Mr. Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Trump said he would release a transcript of the July 25 phone call on Wednesday. The call is reportedly part of a whistleblower complaint tied to Mr. Trump potentially threatening to withhold military aid from the country unless Mr. Zelensky agreed to investigate the Ukrainian business interests of Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son.

