A new TV ad by billionaire activist and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer slams President Trump and GOP lawmakers for “rigging the system” for the rich and powerful.

In the 30-second spot Mr. Steyer calls for term limits to knock out of office Republican Senators that he says prop up Mr. Trump.

“It takes an entire village of politicians to rig the system,” he says. “That’s why we need term limits, to make Washington work for you.”

Mr. Steyer, who made 12-year term limits part of his campaign platform, argues in the ad that it would get rid of longtime GOP senators who he says block progress. He names Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

He does not mention that term limits would also purge longtime Democratic senators.

“When you’re in charge, we can finally deliver: health care, education, clean air and water, and wages you can live on,” Mr. Steyer says in the ad. “That’s the truth. Now, we need action.”

Pledging to spend at least $100 million of his hedge fund fortune on the race, Mr. Steyer has blanketed early-voting states with ads that have given his run traction. His spending on a social media campaign has brought in small-dollar donors.

The effort helped him meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling and donor thresholds to qualify for the party’s presidential primary debate next month in Ohio.

