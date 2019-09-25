President Trump on Wednesday said Congress should receive a whistleblower complaint about his conversations with Ukraine, so long as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden faces scrutiny, too.

Mr. Trump said he informed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the GOP conference that he’s all for transparency, as Democrats attempt to pry loose the complaint from acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Mr. Maguire is set to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

“I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information, even though it was supposedly second-hand information,” Mr. Trump said at a U.N. press conference.

But, Mr. Trump added, he will demand “transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter.”

Mr. Trump said he wants information on the “millions of dollars” that have been “quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China”

“Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new president to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

It’s unclear what Mr. Trump is demanding, precisely, as he hasn’t offered evidence of wrongdoing by Mr. Biden beyond the appearance of a conflict.

Mr. Biden demanded the ouster of a prosecutor who once looked into the leader of gas company Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden served on the company’s board, though wasn’t accused of wrongdoing. A probe into the company was reportedly dormant when Mr. Biden and other Western leaders demanded the ouster of General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016, saying he wasn’t taking on corruption.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.