The Vatican has temporarily reinstated a Jesuit school that had been suspended for refusing the Indianapolis archbishop’s decree to fire an openly gay teacher.

The Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education lifted the suspension of Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School while an appeal filed by the Society of Jesus, which oversees the school, is heard by the Vatican court.

The temporary reinstatement was detailed in a Sept. 22 letter to the school community by Father Bill Verbryke, Brebeuf’s president, that was posted on the school’s website.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson three months ago issued a decree to terminate the contract of Brebeuf teacher Layton Payne-Elliott, who is married to Joshua Payne-Elliott. The archbishop said his decision was motivated by the Roman Catholic Church’s opposition to gay marriage.

“This is a common, temporary measure that does not affect a final determination,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

The archbishop said the school will be able to resume celebrating Mass as the appeal moves forward.

