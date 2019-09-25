Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he did not feel pressured to do anything during a July 25 call with President Trump and that he wants no part in the spat that is consuming Washington, as Democrats eye impeachment over Mr. Trump’s overtures to Kiev while aid money hung in the balance.

“I don’t want to be involved in democratic, open elections of USA,” Mr. Zelensky said in a sit-down with Mr. Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“I think we had good phone call, it was normal, we spoke about many things,” Mr. Zelensky said.

“Nobody pushed me, yes,” he added.

Mr. Trump said he did not try to force Mr. Zelensky to dig into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, as Democrats investigate whether there was a “quid pro quo” at hand in exchange for aid money.

The president said he doesn’t want Mr. Zelensky to stick it to Mr. Biden, though did say he wants Ukraine to fight “corruption.”

However, the president then raised questions about Hunter Biden, suggesting he might have benefited from his father’s position to get money through business deals in Ukraine and China.

The pair also took swipes at President Obama during the sit-down.

“As you remember, you lost Crimea during a prior administration,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Zelensky said Mr. Trump is welcome to visit Ukraine, saying his predecessor “didn’t find time.”

Mr. Trump reiterated his frustration with Democrats in Congress, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “lost her way” and has no interest in fighting gun violence.

“She’s no longer the speaker of the House,” he said.

