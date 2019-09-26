SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are searching for an Arizona prison inmate who walked away from a supervised off-site work crew at the Graham County Fairgrounds in Safford.
State Department of Corrections officials say Carlos Corella-Rivera is a minimum-custody inmate housed at the Safford prison.
They say he was last seen by a fairgrounds crew supervisor about 11 a.m. Thursday.
Corrections officials have dispatched chase teams, tracking dogs and a fugitive apprehension unit to find Corella-Rivera.
He was sentenced to prison for six years in 2018 after being convicted on a dangerous drug violation out of Pinal County.
