LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating the death of a toddler at a home in Loudon.

Attorney general Gordon MacDonald said the 23-month-old child was pronounced dead at the home early Wednesday.

An autopsy was conducted. The child’s name, cause and manner of death are being withheld pending further investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.