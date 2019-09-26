BEDFORD, NH — Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey on Thursday described the whistleblower complaint leveled against President Trump as “explosive” and said it is incumbent upon Congress to investigate the matter.

“It is a sad day for America,” Mr. Booker, a 2020 presidential contender, told reporters here after campaign stop here. “This is despicable behavior.”

Mr. Booker has struggled to break through in the Democratic nomination race, and things could get tougher, given the intense focus that is expected to be put on the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Booker made the remarks minutes after reading the “top lines” of the declassified complaint, which accused Mr. Trump of trying to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.

