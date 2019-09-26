Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said Thursday that the White House cited executive privilege over the contents of the president’s call with Ukraine’s president, which meant he couldn’t immediately share the details with Congress.

It was only after President Trump declassified and released the transcript of notes of the call Wednesday that Mr. Maguire said he was able to share the information.

And he bristled at accusations he himself broke the law by not sharing the information with Congress earlier, saying that he’s had a long history of nonpartisan service in the military and the intelligence community and would not stand for being accused as a partisan hack.

“In my nearly four decades of public service, my integrity has never been questioned until now,” he told the House intelligence committee in a high-stakes hearing. “I have upheld my responsibility to follow the law every step of the way in the matter that is before us today.”

He also said whatever the back and forth of the last few weeks, Congress now has what it needs.

“It may have taken longer than we would have liked, you would have liked, but you have the information,” he said.

That information comes from a whistleblower who last month reported to the intelligence community’s inspector general that Mr. Trump’s call may have been a violation of U.S. law. In the call, Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a top political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Democrats on Capitol Hill say Mr. Maguire was required by law to quickly share that with Congress, and they accused him of attempting to shield Mr. Trump from political danger.

Mr. Maguire, though, said he legally couldn’t share the information with Congress because it contained material that may have been protected by executive privilege, and he had to wait on the White House to make a determination.

He said the White House did not instruct him to withhold information.

He also said he consulted the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, the government’s internal legal advisory branch, which ruled the president isn’t part of the intelligence community and so the DNI didn’t have authority over him anyway.

The Justice Department said Wednesday it, not the intelligence community, was the right place to investigate the complaint — and it concluded there was no violation of campaign finance laws.

The department said that there was no clear thing of value Mr. Trump was soliciting in his conversation with the Ukrainian president, so there couldn’t be a campaign finance issue.

Mr. Maguire refused to offer an assessment of the whistleblower complaint as he stared down a barrage of questions from Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the committee.

“It is not for me to decide,” Mr. Maguire said when asked he thought the complaint detailed “serious wrongdoing” by the president.

He also defended holding the whistleblower complaint from Congress, citing a Justice Department opinion that the complaint did not rise to the level of urgent. Therefore it did not necessitate being handed over to Congress.

“My job as director of intelligence is to comply with the Whistleblower Act and adhere to the meaning of ‘urgent concern,’ which is a legal definition,” he said.

