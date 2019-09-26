President Trump said Democrats “are trying to destroy the Republican Party” and urged the GOP to fight back Thursday as a House committee delved into a whistleblower complaint at the heart of a new impeachment inquiry.

In an all-caps tweet, Mr. Trump said Democrats “are trying to destroy the Republican Party and all that it stands for.”

“Stick together, play their game, and fight hard Republicans. Our country is at stake!” Mr. Trump said.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence opened a hearing Thursday morning on a whistleblower complaint accusing Mr. Trump of withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for a promise from its president to investigate Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden and his son.

