Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday said that if elected to the White House, the child of her vice president would not be allowed to serve on the board of a foreign company.

“No,” the Democratic presidential hopeful told reporters in New Hampshire, before saying, “I don’t know - I’d have to go back and look at the details.”

Her campaign later clarified to the Washington Post that ethics proposals Ms. Warren has introduced don’t prevent children of a vice president from serving on a company’s board.

The situation is relevant in light of the ongoing questions surrounding Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and his role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

While vice president, Mr. Biden had threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees unless Ukrainian officials agreed to fire a prosecutor who had reportedly been eyeing the company.

House Democrats this week announced they were formally opening an inquiry into whether President Trump committed impeachable offenses when he allegedly pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens in a July phone call.

Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing. A transcript of the call released by the White House on Wednesday did not show an explicit “quid pro quo” where Mr. Trump threatened to withhold military aid in exchange for help investigating his political opponent, though he did suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look into the Bidens.

