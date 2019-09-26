DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities are releasing few details after a man was shot and killed by deputies in South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in a release that Darlington County deputies shot the man Wednesday and there is dashboard camera footage of the incident.

Agents didn’t release any other details.

Darlington County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Robby Kilgo said in a statement the shooting happened just outside of Hartsville and no deputies were injured.

No other information has been released including exactly where the shooting happened or why deputies encountered the man who was shot.

