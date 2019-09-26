The government’s top deportation official said Thursday he would be “ashamed” to be part of Montgomery County, Maryland, where authorities in recent weeks have released onto the street a series of illegal immigrants charged with serious crimes under the county’s sanctuary city policy.

Matt Albence, acting director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said his agency has had meetings with the country to try to work out better cooperation, but it’s not clear what’s come of that yet.

“If I worked in Montgomery County, I would be ashamed that I was turning criminal aliens back onto the street,” Mr. Albence said.

He spoke from the White House, where he announced he’s deployed ICE officials to sanctuary jurisdictions across the country, asking them to hold press conferences to cajole local officials into renouncing their policies and agreeing to cooperate on deportations.

He said ICE just finished a new nationwide sweep aimed at thousands of illegal immigrant fugitives, and they arrested 1,300 — nearly 200 of whom had been released by localities under sanctuary policies.

“Who are these sanctuary cities really protecting?” Mr. Albence said.

Montgomery County did immediately respond to a request for comment after Thursday’s White House press conference.

County Executive Marc Elrich issued an executive order this summer codifying the county’s sanctuary policy, which says it will not proactively communicate with ICE.

He says the county is not a sanctuary. But he has acknowledged the county bungled a case where it released on bond an illegal immigrant accused of rape, even though ICE had sought to take the person into custody.

The number of sanctuary jurisdictions has soared since President Trump took office in 2017 as communities across the country enact policies to shield illegal immigrants from detection. They insist they’re doing it as a safety measure, saying that if they turn illegal immigrants over to ICE other immigrants will stop reporting crimes.

That’s bunk, said Mr. Albence. He said reporting of crimes involving immigrants has actually increased, based on the number of queries the federal government receives to its databases from state and local law enforcement.

“Those numbers have gone up every year, which means more and more crimes involving aliens are being reported,” he said.

