House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry will zero in on the Ukraine allegations agains President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed on Thursday.

“The consensus in our caucus is that our focus now is on this allegation,” she told reporters. “This is the focus of the moment because this is the charge. All of the other work that remains… those things will be considered later.”

The investigation is shifting away from the Judiciary Committee’s work combing through the Mueller Report for issues of obstruction and potential collusion to center on the explosive allegations that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The allegations detailed in a whistleblower report were just publicly released Thursday morning, though many details were leaked to the public through the past week.

The reports related to the complaint triggered a massive tidal wave of support for impeachment amongst the Democrats, with dozens of moderate holdouts coming forward since Monday. Now, most recent counts have 217 and independent Rep. Justin Amash in favor of some sort of action on impeachment.

Despite launching the inquiry, Mrs. Pelosi has not set out a timeline for the investigation, saying it all relies on the Intelligence Committee’s investigation.

“The facts will determine the timeline,” she said.

