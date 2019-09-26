Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday said it’s hard to avoid concluding that President Trump committed an “impeachable” offense.

“It’s such a blatant abuse of power. … I don’t think it can stand,” Mr. Biden, the former vice president, said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “Based on the material that they acknowledge[d] today, it seems to me it’s awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense.”

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of a July 25 phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that showed Mr. Trump bring up Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

He suggested that Mr. Zelensky look into Mr. Biden’s claim that he pushed to get rid of a prosecutor who had reportedly been eyeing an energy company where Hunter Biden was on the board at the time.

But there’s no explicit statement from Mr. Trump saying he would withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Mr. Zelensky agreed to investigate the Bidens, as Democrats have suggested.

Mr. Biden said he’s confident the House and the Senate can deal with it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week the House is opening a formal inquiry into whether Mr. Trump committed impeachable offenses.

“My job is just to go out and flat beat him,” Mr. Biden said. “We want to get his attention — have 70 polls in a row showing you beating him. And that all of a sudden gets his attention. And so I think that’s why I’m the object of his attention.”

