Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Thursday evaded Democrats’ questions over whether he discussed a bombshell whistleblower complaint with President Trump.

“I speak to to the president about a lot of things, and anything I say to the president of the United States in any forms is privileged,” in response to a question from Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York Democrat.

Mr. Maguire is testifying before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about the whistleblower complaint, which details concerns about a telephone call between Mr. Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.

As Democrats pressed him on whether he talked with Mr. Trump about the complaint, Mr. Maguire remained steadfast.

“I speak to the president about a lot of things, and anything I say to the president is confidential,” he insisted.

Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, tried further to elicit a response, saying Mr. Maguire did not have to disclose details of the conversations but just confirm or deny if a conversation occurred.

Still, Mr. Maguire resisted.

“Any conversation, no matter what the subject, with the president, is a privileged conversation between the DNI and the president,” Mr. Maguire responded.

