Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said Thursday he did not believe his predecessor Dan Coats was aware of an explosive whistleblower complaint.

He also said Mr. Coats’ former deputy, Sue Gordon, did not know about the complaint. Mr. Maguire said he did not believe that Mr. Coats nor Ms. Gordon was even aware a whistleblower complaint had been filed with Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community.

“To the best of my ability, I do not think either Director Coats or our principal deputy, Sue Gordon, have any sense at all about this whistleblower complaint or that Michael Atkinson had it,”

Mr. Maguire’s claim came when Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Illinois Democrat, questioned him on whether he discussed the compliant with his predecessor.

The acting DNI also said he wouldn’t have taken the job if they had alerted to him to the complaint.

Mr. Maguire assumed office roughly a week after the unknown whistleblower submitted the complaint to Mr. Atkinson.

